US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

