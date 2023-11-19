US Bancorp DE Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.