US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.41% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

