Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.00 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $314.46 million and $36.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00008225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.01 or 0.05351135 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00058475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.