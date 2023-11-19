Reviewing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Healthcare and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 137.61%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Ping An Healthcare and Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A So-Young International 1.42% 0.76% 0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ping An Healthcare and Technology and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ping An Healthcare and Technology and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Healthcare and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A So-Young International $1.37 billion 0.09 -$9.50 million $0.02 58.50

Ping An Healthcare and Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than So-Young International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

So-Young International beats Ping An Healthcare and Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. The company offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices. It provides advertising, wellness management, and health management services. Further, the company provides medicine marketing services; technology services; application development and operation services; and hospital and clinic services, as well as operates an insurance agency. Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

