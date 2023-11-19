Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $121.83 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.03 or 0.00052131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $121.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,497.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00189530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00623137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00438596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00129268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,101,367 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.