Substratum Price Up 97.9% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 97.9% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.32 or 1.00052809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004326 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036018 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

