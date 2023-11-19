Ribbon Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $619,868.70 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $63.01 million and $619,868.70 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

