Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

