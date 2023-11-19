Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of EFT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.