Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

EVM opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $154,623.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,492,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,906.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 184,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,636.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

