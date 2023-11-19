Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ENX opened at $8.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 423,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,745.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,947,399 shares in the company, valued at $24,345,515.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 470,238 shares of company stock worth $3,883,293 in the last three months.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

