Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PAI opened at $11.39 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
