Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PAI opened at $11.39 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $232,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

