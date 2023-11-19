Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.