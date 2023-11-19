Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 7th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,397.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

