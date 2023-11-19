Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE TEAF opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

