Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE TEAF opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.94.
Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.