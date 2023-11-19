LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.