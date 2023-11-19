Gildan Activewear Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

