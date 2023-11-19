Gildan Activewear Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.