Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.51 ($9.15) and traded as high as €8.79 ($9.45). Vivendi shares last traded at €8.70 ($9.35), with a volume of 1,130,341 shares traded.

Vivendi Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.50.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

