Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $203.59

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.59 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 239.25 ($2.94). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 79,688 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Galliford Try Trading Down 2.1 %
Galliford Try Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,750.00%.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
