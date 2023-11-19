Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,478.68

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,478.68 ($18.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,539 ($18.90). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,521 ($18.68), with a volume of 50,058 shares trading hands.

Victrex Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,418.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,477.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

