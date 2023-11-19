Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as high as C$4.02. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 3,185,934 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.52.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

