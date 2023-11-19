Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.09

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $29.84. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 19,961 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,523 shares in the company, valued at $460,165.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

