Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.69

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$135.69 and traded as high as C$141.01. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$141.00, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

About Mainstreet Equity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.