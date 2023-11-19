Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.69

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$135.69 and traded as high as C$141.01. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$141.00, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.
