Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.88. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1,265,381 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

