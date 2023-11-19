Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.64. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 42,238 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FARM

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Farmer Bros. news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,794 shares in the company, valued at $786,368.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.