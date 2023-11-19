Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 29,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 91,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Envoy Medical Stock Down 4.2 %

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical Corporation manufactures and markets an implantable hearing aid device. Its products include hearing aids; middle ear implants that include esteem hearing implants; bone conduction devices; and cochlear implants, such as acclaim cochlear implants. The company offers hearing prosthetics under the Esteem brand name.

Further Reading

