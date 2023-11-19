Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 404,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 582,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

