Luis Dussan Sells 64,594 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $10,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,980,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $3,861.00.
AEye Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.76. AEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
