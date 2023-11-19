Luis Dussan Sells 64,594 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $10,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,980,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $3,861.00.

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.76. AEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AEye by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

