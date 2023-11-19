RC365 (LON:RCGH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.17). Approximately 431,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

RC365 Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1,390.00.

RC365 Company Profile

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

