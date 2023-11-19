Paul Martin Purcell Acquires 1,280 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $13,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,373.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sezzle Stock Performance
SEZL opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.
Sezzle Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.