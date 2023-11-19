Paul Martin Purcell Acquires 1,280 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $13,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,373.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

