CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 13,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 259,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

CBL International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Get CBL International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.