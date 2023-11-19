Shawn Cross Sells 90,447 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn Cross sold 90,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $14,471.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,008.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Shawn Cross sold 1,253 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $263.13.

On Friday, September 29th, Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $31,033.60.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

About Applied Molecular Transport

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

See Also

