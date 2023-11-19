Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Purchases 1,500 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $11,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,843.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astrotech Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $7.76 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 22.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.