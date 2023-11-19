Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Purchases 1,500 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $11,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,843.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Astrotech Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $7.76 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
