Melissa Aquino Sells 199 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) VP Melissa Aquino sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $13,434.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $70.99 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.