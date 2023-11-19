FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Trading Down 0.2%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.