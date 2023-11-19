Mandy Kim Abramsohn Purchases 230 Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mandy Kim Abramsohn acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,559.50.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$66.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.81. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$47.60 and a 52 week high of C$71.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

