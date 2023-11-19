MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 5,663 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $16,932.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,343.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $3,882.50.

MKTW opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

