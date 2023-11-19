Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer Sells 357 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Royer sold 357 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.23, for a total transaction of C$18,289.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102.46.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$82.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.49.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogeco Communications

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.