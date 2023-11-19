Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer Sells 357 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Royer sold 357 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.23, for a total transaction of C$18,289.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102.46.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CCA stock opened at C$52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$82.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.49.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
