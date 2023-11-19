Thales S.A. (THLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on December 21st

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Thales Stock Performance

Thales stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Thales has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

