Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Trading 29.5% Higher

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 29.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 8,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 24,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. It operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). The company is involved in the production and sale of salmon. It operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

