Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.56-$1.62 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

