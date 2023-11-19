KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading Down 3.4%

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 99 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.55% of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

