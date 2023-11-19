DCC plc Announces Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

DCC Price Performance

DCC stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

