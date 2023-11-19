DCC plc Announces Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
DCC Price Performance
DCC stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.
DCC Company Profile
