Jie Li Acquires 6,000 Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jie Li bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 97,031 shares in the company, valued at $312,439.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $137.54 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

