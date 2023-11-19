Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.72-$2.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $148.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

