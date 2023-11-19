Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-2.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

