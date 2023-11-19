Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,568,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 10,843 shares of company stock valued at $880,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

