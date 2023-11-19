TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 102,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,607,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TOP Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TOP Financial Group by 20,502.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.