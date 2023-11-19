CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Shares Down 12%

Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 40,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

CENAQ Energy Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

