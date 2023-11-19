Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading Up 16.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 18,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Jupiter Wellness Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Jupiter Wellness
jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.
